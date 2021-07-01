Governor, Sinaloa, femicides

CULIACÁN.

The Sinaloenses Active Women Collective demanded that Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel present a comprehensive plan to address femicides, because in his administration there has not been a clear strategy in this regard.

Consuelo Gutiérrez Gutiérrez, leader of this group, said that the state government has not been able to guarantee the safety of women, so much so that during his administration some 238 women have been murdered, 24 so far this year.

For the governor to show us the work program for the remaining months, we need him to show his face, it has been a government of silence, ”the activist denounced.

The same call made a group of deputies, who asked them to correctly apply the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence

Flores Emilia Guerrero, a deputy for Morena, regretted that Sinaloa is in sixth place in the country for femicides, according to the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, and the capital of the western state registers one of the greatest incidents.

Legislators Roxana Rubio from PAN and Angélica Díaz from PAS joined the proposal, who also asked the state governor to put a stop to violence against women.

A CASE

Just a week ago, the body of a woman was found inside a garbage drum, which was set on fire. The discovery was recorded in a vacant lot in the Torre Molino subdivision, north of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

On June 28, the government of the Republic admitted that femicides increased by more than 7% throughout the country so far in 2021 compared to the same period last year.

When offering a report on the actions that are carried out to prevent and punish violence against women, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, reported that the increase in femicides exceeded 7.1% when registered, from January to May 2021, 423 victims of this crime.

AMU