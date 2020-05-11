New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions around New York City could begin to revive their savings over the weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and tests for the new coronavirus.

Refrigerated trucks used to store bodies during coronavirus pandemic in New York 05/05/2020 REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Cuomo said the Finger Lake, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions in central and western New York State met the seven reopening criteria, including a two-week decline in deaths in hospitals and sufficient people to track new case contacts.

The governor also said that certain businesses and recreational activities, such as tennis, landscaping and drive-in cinemas, could open on May 15, when a home confinement order will expire. Qualifying regions will also be allowed to reopen after this date.

“Some regions are ready today,” Cuomo said at a daily news conference. “They just need to put some logistics elements in order by the end of the week.”

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in New York City, Cuomo State is by far the hardest hit by the pandemic in the United States, accounting for more than a third of the nearly 80,000 lives lost in the United States, according to a . count .

But an isolation of nearly two months of schools and non-essential businesses worked to limit infections, preventing the collapse of the metropolis hospital network. Hospitalizations have been on a downward trend for almost a month, and the 161 fatalities reported on Sunday mark the lowest daily number of deaths since March 26.

