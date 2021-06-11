Governor of Texas: All persons crossing illegally will be arrested

Greg Abbot also reported that as a measure to stop illegal migration, the construction of a border wall.

The governor also stated that among the immigration police that he will implement is the creation of a working group that includes most of the state sheriffs, law enforcement agencies, correctional directors and interested citizens. The $ 1 billion allocation for border security in Texas. It will declare a state of emergency in 14 counties to guarantee more resources to combat irregular migration and will arrest anyone who enters illegally, as well as expanding the space in prisons to detain offenders.

In the governor’s opinion, migration has made Texas communities more dangerous.