Drafting / AG

6 hours ago

Governor Francisco Domínguez indicated that the weekend began with symptoms compatible with Covid-19, so he decided to have the test, which was positive. ‘I am well; following the protocols, I will stay at home during the period of isolation, ‘he said. So far there are three leaders with coronavirus: Omar Fayad de Hidalgo; Adán Augusto López de Tabasco and Francisco Domínguez de Querétaro.

