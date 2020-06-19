SAN JUAN (AP) – Governor Wanda Vázquez promised on Thursday to increase the salaries of teachers, police, firefighters and other public employees by presenting a higher government budget than the one submitted to the federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. .

This is the first budget that Vázquez has presented since the island’s Supreme Court authorized him to take charge of US territory last August after ex-governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned from office amid mass protests. The budget contains an additional $ 169 million in expenses, compared to the control board’s $ 10 billion plan.

Before starting his annual speech on the budget, Vázquez asked for a minute of silence in memory of those killed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The island has reported more than 1,490 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 147 deaths.

In his speech, he included multiple promises of incentives and increases in expenses that, according to his detractors, are questionable, considering the economic crisis that Puerto Rico is going through and the power that the control board has over it.

Vázquez has vowed to fight corruption in the United States, which awaits the arrival of millions of dollars in federal funds while struggling to recover from the devastation left by Hurricanes Irma and María, a recent series of earthquakes and the pandemic. Taken together, these events have caused billions of dollars in losses amid a recession of more than a decade and a bankruptcy-like process to restructure a portion of the island’s more than $ 70 billion in public debt.

« Be sure that they come from where they come and at whatever cost, my hand is not going to shake to fight corruption, » he declared.

Vazquez announced an increase of $ 314 million to the health budget, an increase of $ 176 million for education and an additional $ 285 million for public safety. He did not specify where the additional funds would be obtained.

The governor also promised to cancel an increase in the registration fee to the largest public university on the island and to grant the institution an additional $ 55 million to compensate for the losses suffered during the pandemic. He said the government would distribute computers to all public school students and teachers before the end of July, and would award $ 1,000 to each public and private school student who enrolls in a higher education institution so that they can purchase technology equipment.