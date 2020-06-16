Jun 16 (.) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light Tuesday to the US Open to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans, as part of the state’s reopening following related measures. to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cuomo said on Twitter that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take « extraordinary precautions » to protect the players and staff of the Grand Slam tournament, including testing, additional hygiene measures and more spacious locker rooms.

While several of the top tennis players have expressed concern about attending the tournament due to the coronavirus, the USTA had said it hopes to host the event if it has the backing of the state.

Professional tennis tournaments have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has profoundly disrupted the sports calendar. The return of the activity is scheduled for August.

Wimbledon was canceled while the French Open moved to September and will begin a week after the scheduled US Open men’s final.

Players of the level of Novak Djokovic, current number one, and Rafael Nadal, current champion of the United States Open, have expressed reservations about attending the New York tournament.

Nadal said earlier this month that he would not go to the United States Open under the current circumstances, while Djokovic said playing the event this year is impossible given the « extreme » protocols that would be in place.

(Report by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)