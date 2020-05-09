Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, assured that the number of daily deaths by COVID-19 remains stable, below 300

The governor of NY, Andrew Cuomo, announced that the number of dead newspapers by the coronavirus COVID-19 remains stable below 300 and celebrated that “the beast is running away“Although he warned that we had to remain cautious and maintain the measures to avoid a rebound.

“Now, for the first time, I feel that we are ahead (of the virus), we have shown that we can control the beast if you look at all those numbers (hospitalizations, deaths and intubations) descending (…) So we have the beast fleeing, We have not killed her yet, but we are ahead of her, “said the governor in his daily appearance on COVID-19.

According to the data he shared, the number of deaths in the last hours was 216, the lowest number since March 29, when 235 extinct were registered in full exponential increase in the number of deaths.

He also reported that the number of new hospitalizations has been 604, the fourth consecutive day below 700.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of deaths in the state rises to 26 thousand 79.

However, Cuomo warned that caution should be exercised because a rapid and uncontrolled opening would lead to a new spike in infections and consequently in deaths.

New York State anticipates the reopening of some northern counties, where the rate of infections and deaths is much lower than in the south of the state and especially in New York City and its surroundings, the global epicenter of the pandemic.

Community deaths

The governor again insisted that the disease was especially primed with the African American and Latin American community.

In this regard, he stressed that in New York City 34 percent of the fatalities are Hispanic, a community that represents 29 percent of the population, and that 28 percent of the dead are black, whose community represents 22 percent of the inhabitants.

On the other hand, the number of dead targets represents 27 percent of the cases, although this community represents 32 percent of the population. Likewise, the Asian community, 14 percent of the New York population, represents 7 percent of the total deaths.

First death of a child from coronavirus

Cuomo also announced the death of a five-year-old boy this Thursday in New York “from complications related to COVID-19,” the first minor to die in the state as a result of the new coronavirus.

He added that, so far, 73 cases with similar symptoms have been registered and that the death of other minors is being studied, in case they were also linked to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Health Department alerted staff and public institutions that a total of 64 children were hospitalized in New York State with an illness that could be related to COVID-19.

Although he called these cases “rare,” Cuomo stressed that evidence is being detected that COVID-19 is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and a syndrome similar to “toxic shock.”

Extension in complaints of rape

Furthermore, during the press conference, Cuomo announced a 5-month extension of the “window” that allows victims of child sexual abuse to sue their rapists.

Last August, the new New York State Child Victims Law came into force, approved in January 2019, and which included a clause that allowed victims of sexual abuse who at the time were unable to report crimes to report it now.

Said window, which closed in August, will remain open until January, with the aim, according to Cuomo, of preventing confinement from preventing victims of sexual crimes from denouncing their aggressors.

With information from EFE