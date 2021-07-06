Governor of Jalisco attends a meeting with López Obrador at the National Palace

MEXICO CITY

The Governor in Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, came this tuesday to National Palace to hold a meeting with the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador where will address infrastructure issues on water supply, public transport, and security in the entity.

This is the second meeting, in just one week, that Governor Alfaro has held with the federal president.

“It is a meeting that was scheduled from the first meeting we had last week, now the work teams of the Jalisco cabinet are coming and surely some officials from the Federal Government will be there,” argued Enrique Alfaro.

Prior to entering the National Palace, the governor of Jalisco specified that the local and federal cabinets will be present at the meeting.

After the elections last June, López Obrador revealed that he will soon receive all the elected governors, as well as the current governors, in order to continue working in a coordinated manner.

Thus, he announced meetings with the Governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, and Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez. It also included the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

In recent days, the president held a meeting with Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora, with whom he discussed issues on the development of the port of Guaymas, the justice plan for the Yaquis peoples and the generation of solar energy in the state.

* brc