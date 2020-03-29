“From my quarantine at home I continue working and directing the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo. Nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together,” he tweeted.

The Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, he tested positive for the Covid-19, he confirmed himself this Saturday through his social networks.

The news has placed his name as trending topic number 1 on Twitter:

10 days ago, on March 18, the president was at the National Palace, where he participated in the morning conference offered by President AMLO from Monday to Friday:

Just that day, Fayad led a tour of the Inflatable Hospital to attend to coronavirus cases, which is installed in the plaza Bicentenario esplanade, in Pachuca; At that time, there was no confirmed case of contagion in the entity.

Fayad pointed out that he is already “Quarantined in my home”In addition to the fact that he, along with the people with whom he has had contact, follow the protocols established by the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

“From my quarantine at home I continue to work and direct the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo. Nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together, ”he tweeted.

This Saturday the Ssa reported 848 infected, 16 dead and 2,623 suspects.

Here the full report:

