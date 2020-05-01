The president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Amazonas (Aleam), Josué Neto (PRTB), approved yesterday the opening of an impeachment process by the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC), and vice-governor, Carlos Almeida (PTB) . With the health system collapsed due to covid-19, Amazonas may be the first state in the country to have a governor removed from office during the world pandemic.

The document was proclaimed at Aleam by the Union of Doctors of Amazonas (Simeam) last Tuesday. The entity’s president, Mário Viana, said that the request was based on the “negligence and omission of the State” in relation to health, including responsibility for the deaths of citizens and professionals who work to combat the new coronavirus.

During the virtual session, the President of the Assembly, Josué Neto, stated that his decision was impartial, without the intention of favoring or disfavoring someone politically, and that to shelve this request for removal of the governor would be “suspect” and “undemocratic”. “We are experiencing the greatest humanitarian tragedy in the State of Amazonas, certainly caused by an administrative incapacity of the State government,” he said.

For the removal request to be approved, 16 out of 24 state deputies must vote. On Tuesday a special commission will be created for deputies to evaluate the complaint and prepare a final report on whether or not the impeachment request is admissible.

Governor Wilson Lima said, in a note, that the moment is “inopportune” and that the decision “is contaminated by electoral issues”.

“A solitary decision by the President of the Assembly that does nothing to win this war of all Amazonians against the pandemic. The enemy is one. It has never been more important to join forces. That is what society demands of us.

While people die and the world is touched by the pandemic in Amazonas, the president of the Assembly cannot present this type of proposal for us to debate “, he said.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

