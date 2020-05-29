SAO PAULO – The governor of Amapá, Waldez Góes (PDT), extended for another five days the lockdown (total isolation) in force in the state since May 19, he announced in a social network on the night of this Thursday, 28. Thus , the population continues with the determination to stay at home and move around the streets only in case of need for essential services. Góes added that the government already foresees a flexibilization plan, which will depend on the final result of the restrictive measures.

The decision to extend total isolation in the state came after “many meetings” with control bodies, such as the Federal Public Ministry, the State Public Ministry and the Judiciary, in addition to discussions with the mayors of all cities. Góes also mentioned that the extension is a “recommendation of the epidemiological, medical, scientific team not to lose what we have achieved in these ten days as a result in terms of public health”.

“Evaluating the results of these ten days of lockdown, especially the good fruits harvested, we want to thank the population of the State very much for adhering to this more socially rigid isolation, which means saving many lives”, said the governor. Data from the Ministry of Health released on Thursday show that Amapá is the 14th state with the most cases of the new coronavirus in the country, with 8,152 cases and 198 deaths.

The lockdown in the whole of Amapá thus continues until Tuesday, 2, but Góes said that there is a prospect of presenting a plan to make these social distancing measures more flexible. “[Apresentar] a plan, a perspective, depending on the final evaluation of this result, of starting some flexibility from Friday, the 5th, so that we can gradually start to return to normality in the State of Amapá “, he said.

The governor reinforced that the extension, which will total 15 days of lockdown, was recommended by professionals in the area of ​​health surveillance and health care. “So, it is a technical issue, very well based on these opinions that we received and that we have always guided to make decisions regarding public health policy during the pandemic,” he said.

