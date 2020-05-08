California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will allow the reopening of some retail businesses.

The guidelines were made “with the aim of turning the page and moving into a new phase in terms of our economic recovery,” Newsom said.

The announcement was the result of an improvement in the fight against the coronavirus. It takes California to the second phase of a methodical four-step process for a total reopening. It covers only a part of the retail companies, as well as the warehouses of the manufacturers considered of low risk for the virus.

Stores may open if they meet other safety requirements include bookstores, clothing stores, florists, and sporting goods stores. Higher-risk companies like beauty salons and gyms, offices and restaurant restaurants will be able to do so later.

Modifications for retail stores could include contactless transactions, supply more hand sanitizer in stores, and have staff work with gloves and masks and deliver products directly to consumers’ cars, said Mark Ghaly, agency secretary California Health and Human Services. . Meanwhile, manufacturing plants could shut down traditional rest rooms and separate workers, he said.

“It does not mean a return to normality,” said Ghaly.

In all, Newsom said it had 33 modifications developed by its new Job and Business Recovery Task Force. It was unclear if the list is full of suggestions or requirements for companies wishing to open.

The plan may allow some local governments to move faster than the state if they can meet a strict set of requirements, such as demonstrating a very low case load and expanded evidence. Among the requirements: There are no coronavirus-related deaths in 14 days, and no more than one positive case per 10,000 people in that same time period. Counties must have 15 contact trackers per 100,000 residents and 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents.

Newsom said it will give more detailed guidelines next week and that it believes some counties could quickly qualify. But some counties have already moved forward with broader reopens.

Since the order to stay home was issued on March 19, more than 4 million people have been unemployed in the nation’s most populous state. On Thursday, several dozen protesters on the State Capitol carried signs saying, “My rights do not end where your fears begin.” Last week, hundreds of people invaded the Capitol in a much larger protest that included more than 30 arrests.

Newsom has repeatedly said it will not give in to political or economic pressure to reopen the state, but will rely on a four-step plan powered by science and data. The next phase, which could reopen classrooms, gyms, movie theaters, and religious services in person, could be months away. Phase four would end all restrictions and allow large gatherings at concerts and sporting events, something Newsom said will probably not be possible until a vaccine is available or most people are immune to the virus.

The Newsom administration is tracking six indicators to determine when to ease the restrictions. They include the state’s ability to screen people for COVID-19 and track who might have been exposed to it, and the ability of hospitals to handle a potential increase in new cases.

So far Newsom has said the state is on track to meet its goals.

But some counties don’t want to wait. The small county of Modoc allowed its only movie theater to open. Yuba and Sutter counties allowed in-store purchases and reboots of gyms and gyms, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, libraries, and playgrounds.

Yuba Sutter Mall general manager Natasha Shelton said about 18 of the approximately 50 stores were open Wednesday and estimated that around 200 people were inside at noon. The mall had reduced hours to allow for additional cleaning at night.

Newsom has cracked down on rogue counties before, ordering the temporary closure of all beaches in Orange County after some local governments refused to close them or impose public health restrictions. He raised some of those orders after negotiating with local governments.

This week, state regulators contacted a handful of companies in Yuba and Sutter counties, warning them to comply with the state order, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee reported.

On Wednesday, the Yuba-Sutter Health Officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, issued a public warning to companies to ensure that their employees and customers practiced social distancing and wear face covers, as required by local orders.

Other cities and counties have signaled their intention to reopen in the coming days. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said some businesses in his city could open Monday, including electronics and camera stores, furniture stores and auctions, Fresno Bee reported.

In Los Angeles, county officials outlined a plan that allows some reopens starting Friday, provided security precautions are taken.

Some Los Angeles County retailers may reopen with curbside pickup only, including flower shops and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods, and music. The county, with 10 million residents, has accounted for more than half of the more than 2,500 deaths from viruses in California.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

