Governor Mauricio Vila holds a meeting with López Obrador

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan, met this Saturday with the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who performs aerial supervision of the sections 3 Calkiní-Izamal and 4 Izamal-Cancún of the project Mayan Train that are developed in state territory.

I was very pleased to receive President @lopezobrador_ on his visit to the state to supervise Sections 3 and 4 # Calkiní- # Izamal, # Izamal- # Cancún of @TrenMayaMX, a project that we support because it will trigger economic development and generate jobs for Yucatecans . pic.twitter.com/0cBtwNnGdp – Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) July 10, 2021

In the Military Air Base Number 8, south of this city, Vila Dosal received the head of the federal Executive, who arrived from the neighboring state of Quintana Roo.

In that military installation, Vila Dosal held a meeting with the first president, the secretary of National Defense, Major General Luis Crescencio Sandoval González and the director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, where the representatives of the construction companies of these sections presented a report on the progress made in these works.

To meeting also attended by the headlines the Secretaries of Communications and Transportation (SCT), Jorge Díaz Leal and of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luis Albores González; as well as the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.

Similarly, the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Victoria Rodríguez Ceja and the representatives of the construction companies ICA, as well as the INDI and Carso Groups.

