The Governor of the State of NY Andrew Cuomo He noted Sunday that it is possible to play baseball games without an audience this summer at Yankee Stadium and the Mets’ Citi Field.

“You have to be creative. Try to find the solution,” said the governor during his daily appearance on the pandemic of coronavirus. “But if the players get higher pay instead of staying at home and the owners get some income instead of total shutdown, why not do it? I’d like to see those games.”

Cuomo said he has spoken with professional team owners, but did not identify them. They would have to plan an operation that will depend on audiovisual revenues instead of what they bill with ticket sales and consumption in the stadiums.

“It will be up to them, to have an economic analysis that says, that some income is better than nothing, and that my players are willing to negotiate a reduction in their contracts,” Cuomo said. Should we be creative? There is no other. “

Major League Baseball has been suspended since March 12 and there is no certainty about the start of the season.

Also on Sunday, the Indians of Cleveland They reported that they will cover wages to their full-time employees until June 30, but will have to license others because of the pandemic.

Cleveland reported that its top executives accepted “voluntary salary reductions” to ensure the team can continue to pay staff. The Indians confirmed that they put several part-time employees and their interns on leave, a measure that will take effect on May 1.

The Indians are one of the few teams that have guaranteed wages to their full-time employees through June.