Governor Cuomo enacts Solitary Confinement Law in New York



Studies have shown that black and Latino inmates are more likely to be sent to solitary confinement.

Hours after a group of relatives of inmates who died in solitary confinement in New York prisons joined a virtual vigil to call for legislation limiting that extreme measure to 15 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Law of Solitary Confinement (HALT).

The legislation, which imposes new restrictions on the practice in the state, also clearly defines and reduces the number of offenses eligible for solitary confinement, while reducing its use in vulnerable populations such as youth, pregnant women and people with disabilities. a serious mental illness, among others.

According to Cuomo, the regulations will allow us to usher in a more secure and just Empire state.

“Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in solitary confinement with little or no human interaction for long periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years,” said the Governor. “By enacting the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, we are reforming New York’s criminal justice system by helping to ensure the effective implementation of humane and proven correctional policies.”

Taking into account that studies have shown that isolation with little or no human contact for prolonged periods often leads to lasting trauma, as well as consequences that negatively impact a person’s rehabilitation, the HALT law also contemplates the creation of Units of Residential Rehabilitation and the establishment of therapeutic or recreation programs outside the cell and adds protections by prohibiting the placing of an inmate in solitary confinement before a disciplinary hearing and having access to an attorney.

Another important point is that it mandates that staff receive more than 35 hours of training before being assigned in segregated confinement units and an additional 21 hours, annually, after assignment, while requiring the state Department of Corrections (DOCCS) to publish monthly reports on its website with semi-annual and annual cumulative reports of the total number of people to whom this measure has been applied.

The practice of solitary confinement affects mostly black and Latino minorities in New York prisons. Statistics show that while African Americans make up 18% of New York’s population, in the prison population they are 48% and in solitary confinement 57%.

“The HALT Act will end the use of long-term solitary confinement in our state, a practice that has perpetuated violence and caused irreparable harm,” said Senator Julia Salazar, one of the sponsors of the legislation.

For his part, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie underscored the historic nature of this law for the state criminal justice system, recognizing the fundamental human rights to which everyone is entitled.

“The evidence is clear: solitary confinement is detrimental to a person’s mental health and well-being and does little to increase safety. Before this law, New York did not have a limit on how long a person could spend in solitary confinement. Some people have spent months, years, and even decades in segregated confinement. This is inhumane and has no place in our state, ”he stressed. “This law will change that by limiting the amount of time a person can spend in solitary confinement, ending the practice entirely for vulnerable populations, and offering vital mental health screenings to those in need. This law recognizes the fundamental humanity in all ”.

More reforms are needed

Defenders who demand fairer practices for the prison population, considered the law as a significant step, but at the same time they urged critical reforms to the penal system.

“As we have said previously, this historic moment is the product of the tireless work of New Yorkers who have been directly affected by inhumane confinement practices, their families and communities, and advocates who would not back down until this legislation finally became law,” he said. Tina Luongo, attorney in charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. “Solitary confinement is torture, and today is a significant step toward ending the use of torture in prisons and jails throughout New York State.”

However, the attorney insisted that there is more work to be done in Albany.

“Legislators must enact additional critical criminal justice reforms in this session, including desperately needed parole reform: Less is More Act, Fair and Timely Parole, and Elder Parole – all measures that they have broad support from organizations of public defenders and members of the security forces ”, he concluded.

The UN has defined solitary confinement as torture for its extremely damaging psychological effects. In February last year, Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, warned that the excessive use of solitary confinement in US correctional facilities was alarming.