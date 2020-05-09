Despite the fact that the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma, indicated last April 27 that on June 1 the schools incorporated into this institution will return to classes, in Jalisco the governor confirmed that this will not be the case, but that they will finish the cycle in a virtual way.

“In this country there are no conditions to return to classes,” he said.

After this morning’s meeting of the Expanded Health Cabinet and with the participation of Ricardo Villanueva, Rector of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), the Jalisco president specified that Next week, Stage 0 preparation for the revival of the state could be presented.

This could start on May 18, giving priority to the most affected sectors, as long as they do not represent a health risk and the evolution of the epidemic allows it.

However, This stage is only of preparation for the reactivation of the state and not of reactivation as such.

The governor asked the people not to relax the discipline and to continue with the social isolation, since we are in the worst moment of the disease. Furthermore, he stated that the data of the last days reflect that people “loosened in isolation”, a factor that would delay the implementation of the reactivation plan.

“We are close to starting this process. No one can imagine that in a few days we will be saying “it’s over and let’s all go outside.” What we are doing is the protocol of how this transition process is going to start in order to reactivate the economy and to be able to help, so that people get ahead of those who have had to face a difficult situation, ”he concluded.

