Governor assures that there could be a curfew in Baja California

The president asked the citizens to inform themselves through official means, and not to get carried away by false alarms circulating on social networks.

Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez assured that if citizens do not adhere to the recommendations for social distancing, to prevent Covid-19 spreadThere could be a curfew, after a significant influx was registered over the weekend at the Playas de Tijuana boardwalk and in a shopping center in Mexicali.

“If we do not want a curfew, we have to do what we have to do, which is a separation, otherwise they will force the Federal Government, the State Government, determine permanent insulation, and close the businesses, and we don’t want to ”, he expressed.

FUCK TIJUANA! These are photos from today on the boardwalk in Playas de Tijuana. UNDERSTAND THAT IT IS QUARANTINE, NOT HOLIDAYS. Please don’t be like that, have so much mother and conscience. What part of avoiding crowded spaces have they not understood? #MeDuelesTijuana pic.twitter.com/qdGD9ShL0G

– Illia Diaz (@DiazIllia) March 23, 2020

The state president denied a false statement that circulated in WhatsApp and Facebook groups, in which it was pointed out that the state government suspended all kinds of activities in the entity, and noted that in case of taking a measure like that, he personally would would publicize through their networks.

For his part, municipal president of Tijuana, Arturo González Cruz, commented that it is necessary that in case of going out to a place like the beaches, social distancing should be sought.

He asked the citizens to inform themselves through official means, and not to get carried away by false alarms circulating on social media, He added that the official pages of the different government agencies are providing updated information on preventive measures around Covid -19. (Ntx)