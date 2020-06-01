605 tests were performed by clubs in Santa Catarina, with nine people testing positive for covid-19

The governor of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moisés (PSL), gave a press conference on Monday morning to confirm that sports activities – whether state-owned, such as those organized by Santa Catarina Sports Foundation (Fesporte), or private, such as the Santa Catarina Championship – remain suspended until at least the 5th of July.

“This question of championships, sports, starting on July 5 or earlier, if a deliberation begins according to the epidemiological scenario, whether it will be possible or not from that date to have any different action … maintenance or flexibility , but what is opening is a date for there to be a deliberation “, declared André Motta, secretary of health of Santa Catarina.

According to the Association of Professional Football Clubs of Santa Catarina (SC Clubs), 605 tests were carried out by clubs in Santa Catarina, with nine people testing positive for covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The State of Santa Catarina was interrupted on March 16, after the end of the first phase. Thus, the quarterfinals would have Chapecoense x Avaí; Criciúma x Marcílio Dias; Joinville x Brusque and Juventus x Figueirense. Tubarão and Concórdia, on the other hand, would dispute the playoff against relegation.

