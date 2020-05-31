TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the outcome of the action plans he implemented, along with a special team, in the Amarillo, Texas area due to COVID-19.

Abbott explained that the reason he came to Amarillo is because this area is an example of how Texas is responding to the situation.

This region was particularly affected by meat plant workers who became ill with COVID-19.

In this case, Abbott explained that they wanted to see how the action plan they implemented was developing since we are now also in the state reopening stage.

These plans were made together with a team called in English “Surge Response Team”, which is responsible for controlling and reducing the drastic rise in cases of coronavirus and increasing the capacity of hospitals. These same arrived in Amarillo after the infections in said food plants, and the governor explained that the work they have done has been excellent.

On the strategies they focused on are the following areas: 1) Increase the number of tests in asylums 2) Meat preparation plants 3) Jails and prisons.

However, Amarillo has had a greater challenge as COVID-19 cases occurred in all 3 areas at the same time, according to the governor.

Regarding tests for coronavirus, Abbott explained that the number doubled in order to have greater control over the situation, and that this helped reduce the number of those affected.

All these figures were also analyzed together with the number of people hospitalized, which also showed a decrease.

Work in the region also started immediately with Ginger Nelson, the mayor of that city.

For his part, Casie Stoughton, Director of the Department of Public Health, explained that teamwork and the response of everyone has been a great help to get ahead.

Stoten emphasized the response of the staff to offer testing through self-service, despite the limitations they had.

The Amarillo area is responsible for distributing 25 percent of meat throughout the United States.

The press conference was also attended by Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), who explained about the models they are implementing and the number of people who joined to launch the initiatives.

.