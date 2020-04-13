Decisions were further complicated because each country has its own contagion curve

Madrid- While the pandemic of coronavirus Leaving millions of people unemployed and devastating economies around the world, governments face the dilemma between keeping people safe from a highly contagious virus and ensuring that they continue to have a way of earning a living.

Non-essential sector workers returned to work on Monday in Spain, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, while the authorities in South Korea warned that the hard-fought progress in the fight against COVID-19 they could be lost if the restrictions are relaxed.

Decisions were further complicated because each country has its own contagion curve. Territories such as Britain, Japan, and parts of the United States continued to record more and more deaths and infections, while France and New York were confident that they were stabilizing their sizeable numbers of deaths, and affected countries such as Italy and Spain recorded declines in data on new deaths. and infections.

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, said that his government should balance its response to the crisis that “threatens to take lives and at the same time crush the economic and social fabric in our country.”

In an attempt to resume industrial production, the government allowed workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. Retail businesses and services remained closed and office workers were urged to continue working from home. The authorities indicated that they would maintain the prohibition to leave the house except for buying food and medicine for at least two weeks, within the state of emergency in the country.

However, some politicians and experts in Health They claimed that easing restrictions was premature in a country that has suffered 17,489 deaths and reported 169,496 infections, just behind the 557,000 infections reported in the United States. Spain registered its lowest number in three weeks of new cases in one day on Monday.

In Madrid, José Pardinas took one of the masks that the police distributed when he walked to work at a moving company, which had resumed operations after a three-week break.

“The company has not given us any protective equipment. What worries me most is catching the virus, because my family cannot afford to be discharged, because that would probably be not charging,” said Pardinas.

OTHER COUNTRIES

For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the world’s richest countries and international financial institutions calling for debt relief from poor countries, where mandatory quarantines are ripping through already battered economies and causing famine. widespread among the poor.

His government has launched an ambitious $ 8 billion program to help millions of people in need. Khan last week eased restrictions in his country to allow the construction industry, where the vast majority of the country’s day laborers work, to return to work.

In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said authorities were studying new recommendations that would allow “certain levels of economic and social activity” while keeping their distance to slow the spread of the virus.

Cases in South Korea have declined since the beginning of March, when about 500 cases were reported daily, but authorities have warned of a “silent expansion” in bars and restaurants, which are still open. President Moon Jae-in pledged on Monday to focus on saving jobs and protecting the economy, amid a sharp rise in people claiming unemployment benefits. Confidence that the country will defeat the coronavirus “It is growing,” he said.

But his deputy minister of HealthKim Gang-lip said that returning to normal quickly was “practically impossible” given the threat of new infections.

In Sri Lanka, the government announced plans to reopen schools and universities in May.

The Italian government said more than 12,500 people had been sanctioned and 150 were facing criminal charges for failing to comply with quarantine measures over the Easter weekend. On a more positive side, Italy recorded its lowest number of daily deaths from the virus, 431, bringing the total to more than 19,800 deaths.

The new epicenter of the pandemic is now the United States, where more than 22,000 people have died, the highest number in the world. About half were in the New York metropolitan area, although hospitalizations have declined in the state and other indicators suggest that confinement and social distancing are working.

He COVID-19 It causes moderate or mild symptoms in most people, which recovers within a few weeks. But it can kill or cause serious complications like pneumonia to some patients, especially the elderly or people with previous medical problems.

Worldwide, more than 1.8 million cases have been reported, and more than 114,000 people have died worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. But the figures are below the true dimension of the pandemic due to the lack of analysis, an unequal count of the deceased and some governments deliberately minimizing the count.