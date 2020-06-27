Political polarization impacts reaction to covid-19 3:40

. –– The covid-19 outbreak and its subsequent pandemic have led to an alarming rebound in the authoritarian behavior of governments around the world, which are using the crisis to silence their critics, warns an open letter signed by more than 500 former world leaders and Nobel Prizes.

The letter, organized by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) and published this Thursday, highlights that in the wake of the crisis, both authoritarian governments and democratically elected governments throughout The world has used emergency powers to arrest protesters and evade democratic norms.

The letter warns: “It is not surprising that authoritarian regimes are using the crisis to silence critics and to tighten their political control. But even some democratically elected governments fight the pandemic by accumulating emergency powers that restrict human rights and strengthen state oversight regardless of legal constraints, parliamentary oversight, or deadlines for restoring constitutional order. ”

“Parliaments are being marginalized, journalists arrested and harassed, minorities used as scapegoats, and the most vulnerable sectors of the population face alarming new dangers as economic closures sweep away the very fabric of societies everywhere “Adds the letter.

Since the pandemic began, dozens of countries have issued emergency declarations and more than 100 have implemented measures that affect the public assembly, such as protests against the state, according to Civil Liberty Tracker Covid-19 of the International Center for Law Without Purposes. profit. Examples cited by this tool range from restricting access to public information to arresting citizens for “provocative” posts on social media.

The letter points to China and points out that “it is not a coincidence that the current pandemic has started in a country where the free flow of information is repressed and where the Government punished those who warned about the dangers of the virus, warnings that were considered dissemination of rumors detrimental to the prestige of the State ”.

However, the main warning from the letter is that countries with strong democratic traditions could use the pandemic to introduce extraordinary measures that in the long term become common and cause permanent damage to global democracy.

“Authoritarians around the world see the covid-19 crisis as a new political battleground in their fight to stigmatize democracy as weak and reverse its dramatic achievements in recent decades,” the text states.

“Now is the time when we must all defend democracy. We need to make clear to everyone what is at stake and that we will not allow leaders with authoritarian tendencies to use this or other crises to increase their power and diminish our rights, ”said Kevin Casas-Zamora, IDEA General Secretary and former Vice President of Costa Rica. .

The letter assures that “the repression will not help control the pandemic” and that “silencing freedom of expression, jailing peaceful dissidents, suppressing legislative oversight and indefinitely canceling elections do nothing to protect public health.”

“Democracy is under threat and the people who care about it must come together with the will, discipline and solidarity to defend it. What is at stake is the freedom, health and dignity of people everywhere, “the letter insists.

Signatories to the letter include Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada; Malcolm Rifkind, former UK Secretary for Foreign Affairs; Klára Dobrev, Vice President of the European Parliament, Cecilia Malmström, former European Trade Commissioner, as well as institutions linked to former world leaders, including the George W. Bush Institute and the Carter Center.