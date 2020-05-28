The automobile groups ask for help from the governments of their countries. It is not only about aid to encourage the purchase of vehicles, but also important credits and subsidies to try to save finances and avoid, in more than one case, bankruptcy.

Renault has asked for € 5 billion from the French government. Europe has given the go-ahead, but the government still withholds this aid. It has not approved it despite being the group’s first shareholder, with 15% of the capital and 30% of the votes. In exchange, it requires some securities.

President Emmanuel Macron said it clearly on Tuesday, the day in which he announced a package of economic incentives worth 8,000 million euros to revive sales and the sector. He set electrification as the technology of the future and asked French brands not to move production to other countries.

It is an important detail when four French Renault factories are under threat of closure. Logically the French government wants the money to benefit its citizens and, above all, to serve so that the country’s unemployment does not increase.

Macron’s words contain the desire for a deglobalization and recentralization of production, which could have consequences in Spain, where Renault has two important assembly plants in Valladolid and Palencia, but also with engines and changes.

And something similar is happening in Italy, where the Government is acting as a guarantee for a credit of 6.3 billion to Fiat, only unlocked when the petitioner has been FCA Italy and conditioned that the money has an impact on investments in Italian territory.

Even so, the ‘Coordinator for the defense of the environment and the rights of Italian users and consumers’ has taken him to court for understanding that it is an illegal aid, since FCA Italy is a subsidiary of the Dutch holding FCA based in London, that it takes advantage of a whole series of tax exemptions in both countries although it does not produce anything in them.

The issue is not new. US President Donald Trump has been insisting the American industry to repatriate the production of models for the national market, attracting production that is currently found in other countries, especially in Mexico.

Some significant divestments have already occurred. General Motors has already left Europe and now Australia, which will lead to the disappearance of the Holden brand, although the southern government tries to keep it, even if it is nationalizing it. Fiat, Renault and PSA are withdrawing from the Chinese market, where Seat has seen its landing plans postponed, if not canceled. And you may stop relying on single suppliers or a single country to try to avoid situations like those created by Covid-19, where the supply chain has often been disrupted.

