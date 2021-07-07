Governments differ on the use of a mask before the delta variant

UK will lift restrictions despite 3:04 delta variant

. – This is a summary of what was reported this week about the coronavirus.

NEWS OF THE WEEK

The delta variant of the coronavirus, a more transmissible and possibly more dangerous strain, now accounts for more than half of new infections in the United States. It is a variant of global concern, forcing some countries in Asia and the Pacific to impose tough restrictions, although countries’ strategies for masks differ. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted the requirement to wear masks for vaccinated people in May. However, as infections rise, some areas are beginning to reimpose coverage requirements and social distancing measures, regardless of vaccination status, as Los Angeles County did last week. Meanwhile, in England, where the delta variant is the dominant strain, the government will remove legal mask wearing obligations and other remaining restrictions within two weeks. The end of the legal obligation comes amid stern warnings from health experts, who say wearing masks reduces transmission in crowded spaces and helps prevent potentially resistant variants of the vaccine from spreading. Israel, one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, lifted most of its restrictions in early June. But it has since reinstated the obligation to wear masks indoors, along with other restrictions, following the rise in cases caused by the delta variant. Pfizer-BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the delta variant compared to other strains, according to the government of Israel. As of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection, and was 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, the government said. The statement cited the main figures, but did not disclose the underlying data or other details about their analysis. A team from the Hebrew University said in another statement that it was too early to know to what extent the delta variant affected the efficacy of the vaccine. And in other vaccine news, Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine provides immunity that lasts for at least eight months, and appears to protect against the delta variant, the company said in a statement. Meanwhile, India’s own-produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has an efficacy rate of more than 93.4% against severe COVID-19 infection and 77.8% against symptomatic infection, according to the data published by its promoter. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe is at risk of a new wave due to the relaxation of restrictions, the spread of the delta variant and low vaccination coverage. In a move that could contribute to vaccine diffusion issues, Germany issued what appears to be the strongest recommendation anywhere for mixing covid-19 vaccines on efficacy grounds. It says that people who receive a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “should receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose, regardless of their age.”