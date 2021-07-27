Governments cannot use spying technologies on citizens in violation of human rights

The use of Pegasus software to spy on journalists and human rights defenders among other public figures is extremely worrying, says the UN High Commissioner, and urges to regulate the sale, transfer and use of these technologies.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights considered “extremely alarming” the information that reveals the widespread use in different countries of Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and other public figures.

In a statement, Michelle Bachelet noted that these revelations confirm “some of the worst fears” about the misuse and illegal use of surveillance technology to undermine people’s human rights.

“These reports confirm the urgent need to better regulate the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology and to ensure strict supervision and authorization. Without regulatory frameworks that comply with human rights, there are too many risks that these tools will be abused to intimidate critics and silence dissent, ”he argued.

Violations related to illegal espionage

Bachelet explained that the use of surveillance software has been associated with arrests, intimidation and even killings of journalists and human rights defenders.

As if that weren’t enough, he added, surveillance reports also cause people to self-censor out of fear.

“Journalists and defenders of fundamental guarantees play an indispensable role in our societies and when they are silenced we all suffer,” he said.

In the contemporary digital age, governments increasingly use digital surveillance for national security. (Image: © UNICEF / Elias)

Obligations of States

Bachelet addressed the States to remind them that surveillance measures “are only justified in rigorously defined circumstances and with a legitimate objective that makes them necessary.”

He also stressed that States have a duty to protect people from violations of the right to privacy by companies.

“A key step to effectively prevent the abuse of surveillance technology is for states to require by law that the companies involved comply with their human rights responsibilities, be much more transparent regarding the design and use of their products and establish more effective accountability mechanisms ”, he specified.

He added that both his Office and other UN bodies have repeatedly warned of the risk that the authorities of the countries use these spy tools to hack the phones and personal computers of journalists, activists and opponents who carry out legitimate work.

Detailed intrusion

Pegasus, Candiru and other softwares that allow detailed intrusion into personal devices open the door to spy on all aspects of an individual’s life. Bachelet stressed that for this reason, they should only be used in investigations of serious crimes and threats to security.

“If the recent accusations about the use of Pegasus are partially true, that red line has been crossed with total impunity,” he said.

In this context, the High Commissioner stated that governments must immediately cease the use of surveillance technologies that violate human rights and that they must take concrete measures to protect themselves against invasions of privacy by regulating the distribution, use and export of technology. surveillance created by a third actor.

Likewise, he emphasized that the companies that develop and distribute these technologies are responsible for avoiding damage to human rights through safeguards that mitigate and remedy the damage that their products are causing.