Governments Are Considering Welcoming Bitcoin Investments, NYDIG CEO Reveals

Robert Gutmann, CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group), has revealed that governments are contemplating investing in Bitcoin.

In an interview with Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of Real Vision, Gutmann revealed that state investment funds are making inquiries about the possibility of buying the leading cryptocurrency.

Gutmann said that unidentified sovereign wealth funds (state-owned mutual funds) have been approaching crypto investment firm NYDIG with inquiries on how to make purchases of Bitcoin.

Gutmann said what he believes makes investing in Bitcoin attractive to investors: “If you look at today’s world in the future, it is reasonable to ask you as an investment committee or as an allocation committee. [si] have all [sus ] Dollar-denominated assets versus dollar-denominated liabilities is the correct allocation combination. “

In the same conversation during the interview, former hedge fund manager and founder of Real Vision media company Raoul Pal revealed that Singapore Exchange (SGX) and state investment firm Temasek Holdings have been buying Bitcoin. Pal revealed that Temasek Holdings has been buying virgin Bitcoin from miners, virgin Bitcoin tokens that have never been used for any transactions.

Temasek Holdings is a privately held company, wholly owned by the Singapore government, which was formed as an investment holding company to own and manage state equity investments in local companies. Temasek has a portfolio of approximately $ 226.6 billion and manages a wide range of investments and financial services including technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, agribusiness, energy, real estate, consumer, industry, transportation, and resources.

Blockchain.News learned that late last month, GIC Singapore’s state-owned sovereign wealth investment firm led the funding of $ 80 million in US cryptocurrency platform Institutions. Anchorage officials revealed that several state-owned sovereign wealth funds, including GIC, are finally gearing up for cryptocurrency and seeing it as an opportunity.

Anchorage officials said the crypto custody firm is in talks with many state governments about adding Bitcoin to their treasuries.

Additionally, the Norwegian Oil Fund, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Norwegian government, could be the next state investment fund to make a purchase of Bitcoin. Norway’s oil fund currently owns Bitcoin indirectly through its 2% stake in intelligence firm MicroStrategy.

Why Listed Companies Consider Bitcoin

State funds are showing interest in Bitcoin as Wall Street institutions have decided to embrace the world of cryptocurrencies. A new trend has been observed of publicly traded companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheet. MicroStrategy adopted Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve, buying 38,250 Bitcoins for $ 425 million between August and September of last year. Similarly, payments company Square bought $ 50 million worth of Bitcoin in October 2020. In addition, institutional investors and companies such as investment corporation Tudor, Mode Global Holding PLC, asset management company Stone Ridge, the manufacturer EVs Tesla and others also announced having Bitcoin on their balance sheet.

Traditionally, public companies have managed cash conservatively, allocating most of the capital to low-risk assets (such as treasury hikes, money market funds, bank deposits, repurchase agreements, and commercial paper). But with the evolving economic climate, the risks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the historic expansion of fiscal and monetary policy are forcing public companies to balance Bitcoin.

Investing in Bitcoin has better returns than the low-risk assets mentioned above and has the potential to address the challenges caused by the current difficult economic environment. This explains why a growing number of publicly traded companies have Bitcoin on their balance sheets, and even governments are considering doing the same.

Image Source: Shutterstock