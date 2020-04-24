BRASÍLIA – The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and President of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, justified on Thursday, the 22nd, that the retreat in anticipation of the second installment of the R $ 600 aid occurred due to an excess of requests, which went beyond the estimated budget. The government predicts that, within “a few days”, the budget will be increased.

“Given that this government, the government of Senhor (Bolsonaro), will never do anything crazy, there will be no chance of us paying without the budget being 100% approved”, said Guimarães, during a live broadcast on the social networks of president.

According to the president of Caixa, 45 million people have already registered to access the aid.

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / Presidency of the Republic / Estadão

The delay in releasing the money, approved by Congress 24 days ago, prompted a flood of complaints from unemployed, informal workers, micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed people, who lost income as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. The delay became a weapon of the opposition, which demands efficiency from the government. The queues and excessive requests under analysis provoked a wave of complaints on the president’s social networks.

“We have already paid 33 million people. We had an expectation, but it went further and there are a few million people who are complaining,” admitted Bolsonaro.

The president again defended his concern with the resumption of the economy, with the increase of unemployment and loss of income of the informal ones. The Ministry of Economy predicts that the payment of unemployment insurance reaches 24 million workers, according to the president of Caixa.

Bolsonaro complained about lawsuits he suffers from for failing to follow or speaking out against restrictions on circulation recommended by public health authorities, as a way to contain covid-19.

“If our income falls, death will come sooner,” said Bolsonaro. “I am responding to a process inside and outside Brazil, being accused of genocide, for having defended a different thesis from WHO (World Health Organization).”

In all, 45 million people have already registered to access the aid, according to data from Caixa’s president. The government forecast, according to him, was that the total was between 20 million and 25 million people. Most of them are still under analysis. The government estimates that up to 60 million people actually receive emergency aid.

Bolsonaro also mentioned that there were errors in filling out the registration form and suggested that even those who had no rights tried to benefit. He said a “comb is being done” to prevent fraud.

“Many people had jobs, were civil servants, had income and did not qualify. And it was there to shoot,” said Bolsonaro. “Or it wasn’t even in bad faith, he thought he had a right. So we’re sorry.”

The registration was opened a week ago to 12 million people with pending issues in the Electoral Justice. Since then, 4 million of them have managed to record their data.

Caixa’s president guaranteed that the payment of the second installment will be made before 30 days have passed since the payment of the first installment.

He announced that as of Saturday 1.9 million informal workers will be able to withdraw money from Caixa.The bank will deposit R $ 1.2 billion in the accounts this Friday, the 24th. With that, about 15 million people will be served.

As of Monday, the 27th, another 15 million people who were out of the financial system and signed up for free digital accounts for the first time, they will be able to start withdrawing the first installment from the lotteries and self-service terminals at the branches.

Also next week, the government is expected to start paying the reinforced portion of Bolsa Família to around 10 million beneficiaries.

About 800 Caixa branches will operate on Saturdays and holidays and 1,200 will operate two more hours a day, opening from 8am. Caixa hired 2,800 security contractors to help organize lines at branches.

