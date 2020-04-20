BRASILIA – The government plans to start calculating alternatives on how to take emergency aid of R $ 600 for people without access to the Internet as of May, according to the Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni. The folder estimate is that most informals will already be covered through the application and website created by Caixa in April.

In conversation with Estadão / Broadcast, Onyx said that even people who do not have access to technology can count on a support network to make their virtual registration.

“If, even then, expressive situations arise, we will try to seek these people. But, through the application and website we already have expressive results, the Brazilian is very digitalized. If the person does not succeed (through the website or application), they can go on a Caixa agency, in a community association, in short, has a whole network of solidarity to help it “, he said.

The minister also said he believed that by the end of the month, most people would have received two installments of emergency aid – with the exception of Bolsa Família beneficiaries, who will continue receiving the funds within the pre-established periods, once a month.

“After April 30, we will see what is still missing for people to access, because we have the whole month of May, June and early July (to make all payments),” he said.

Onyx estimates that, with the application created by Caixa, the government should identify around 20 million to 25 million people considered “invisible” and that they will win digital bank accounts to receive the funds.

