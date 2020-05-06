El Salvador tightens quarantine with new law 2:04

(CNN Spanish) – The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that starting Thursday, Salvadorans will be able to buy food in markets and supermarkets according to their identity document number.

The announcement made on the national radio and television network on Tuesday night seeks, according to the president, to reduce the number of people on the street in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

Bukele assured that they will no longer be able to go to the market and supermarket every day. “Starting on Thursday we will regulate by the identity document number and people will be allowed to go only two days a week.” The president said he was disappointed and frustrated by the disrespect for the quarantine by many citizens.

According to the authorities, if a person is located on the street, they will be sent to a center to be evaluated by a doctor and the result will depend on whether they are sent to a containment center for 30 days or to their home for a home quarantine, as establishes the decree approved by the Legislative Assembly early Tuesday morning.

Another of the measures announced by the president, to reduce the risk of contagion, is that a person will not be allowed to move from one municipality to another in the San Salvador metropolitan area unless he is authorized to work.

The restaurants, which were only prohibited from serving at tables, as of Thursday will only be able to attend to home delivery, according to the new Executive order.

The president also asked the population to responsibly carry out the quarantine for the next 15 days to reduce the number of cases, and then gradually begin to open businesses. Otherwise “the measures will have to be further tightened,” Bukele warned.

“Soon we will see the collapse of other countries and probably ours if we do not take action,” said the president.

