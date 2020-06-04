After a Fake News CPI report identified government advertising on inappropriate content sites, including pages that spread fake news, the Special Communication Secretariat (Secom) said the government does not intend to change the criteria for distributing public funds with official advertising. and that it will not censor.

In an interview at the Planalto Palace on Wednesday, 3, the Special Communication Secretary, Fábio Wajngarten, said that “there is no favoring A, B or Z” in the choice of who receives the resources. Advertising Secretary Glen Valente said it was up to Google and the government-hired advertising agency to define the advertising placement. “Secom is not going to define what is a fake news site or not, we are not going to censor it,” said Valente, who gave an interview alongside Wajngarten.

Fábio Wajngarten Secretary of Social Communication (Secom)

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

A report produced by the Fake News Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) showed that the federal government invested public money to air 2,065,479 advertisements in channels that present “inappropriate content” between June and July 2019.

Of that total ad impressions, more than 653,000 ads were made on fake news sites, according to the report prepared by Senate legislative consultants. The CPI report points out as one of the champions of serving official ads, with 66,431 impressions, the “Semper Questione”. “The portal brings ‘stories’ about alien mummies hidden in Egyptian pyramids, atom colliders that open portals to hell and whales found on farms hundreds of kilometers from the coast,” points out the commission’s survey.

The list of 2 million ads – the majority linked to the pension reform – includes pages promoting gambling and even pornographic sites. Channels that promote President Jair Bolsonaro have also received official publicity.

The data were obtained through the Access to Information Law by CPI and revealed by the newspaper O Globo. Estadão also had access to the report.

The secretaries said at the press conference that the ads cited in the CPI report are carried out according to technical criteria adopted by Google Adsense. In the internet company tool, however, it is possible to add filters that block the placement on certain websites.

In a note, Google says its platforms “offer robust controls that allow blocking of categories of subjects and specific websites, as well as generating real-time reports on where the ads were shown”.

In the interview, Valente said that “yes, there is a selection where we demand from the agency and Google that inappropriate sites do not have government advertising”. On a slide, he listed the type of content that should be excluded because it was inappropriate: obscene language, nudity, sexual content, terrorism and drug use or sales. Misinformation and false news was not on the list.

“If you have an inappropriate website and this in a recurring Secom process, this is already being evaluated. Now we do not define, censorship criteria, we will not do it. If the content is inappropriate, we ask for compensation”, said Valente. “The definition of what is inappropriate or not, we are not going to do”, he repeated.

Wajngartein also said that “Secom values ​​technicality and economy”. “Any errors that are detected at Secom, Secom will go to Google to ask for or reimbursement or will ask for future matching in a future campaign,” he said.

The Communication Secretary also stated that the number of 2 million impressions represents only 0.5% of the approximately 400 million impressions made during the CPI report analysis period.

“The total number of ads served, that is to say, delivered for the new social security campaign was approximately 400 million. If this number of 2 million is confirmed, we are talking about 99.5% assertiveness in Secom’s communication,” said the secretary of Communication.

According to Valente, considering the average cost of an ad, it would be possible to conclude that 2 million impressions would have a total cost of R $ 10,000, in a campaign of R $ 72 million.

