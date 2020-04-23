BRASÍLIA – After announcing the anticipation of the second installment of R $ 600 emergency aid, the Ministry of Citizenship reversed and said that it will not be able to adopt the measure due to a temporary lack of money. The R $ 98.2 billion credit proved to be insufficient to meet the demand, and the portfolio has already asked the Ministry of Economy to provide a supplement to “as soon as possible”.

The schedule for the second installment should now be in May, informed the Ministry of Citizenship. Even before the advance, the second installment of the aid was expected to be paid between April 27 and 30 for those who are not beneficiaries of Bolsa Família.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

In a note released earlier, Cidadania said it received a recommendation from the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) regarding the impossibility of anticipating the second installment.

The available resource for each of the three installments is R $ 32.7 billion, being that R $ 31.3 billion has already been transferred from the first installment – practically the “ceiling” for spending on the benefit.

However, there are still 12 million requests pending analysis for the first installment, which can generate an additional expense that would go beyond the expected reserve. If the government anticipated the second installment before having the size of the beneficiaries, it could, in the end, run out of money to honor payments, which violates fiscal and budgetary rules.

“Due to legal and budgetary factors, due to the high number of applicants that are still under analysis, we are legally prevented from anticipating the second installment of emergency aid”, says Cidadania in a note.

In the past few days, several users have complained about the delay in responding to the analysis. The folder denies that this is a kind of “queue” related to the need to supplement the Budget and informed that the processing of the analyzes is done by Dataprev.

Citizenship recognized in the note, however, that supplementation will be necessary to complete the first installment.

“It is important to stress that the objective is to guarantee the service to all eligible people according to the approved law. Thus, after the definition of the budgetary supplementation to be made by the Ministry of Economy, we will complete the service of the first installment and announce the payment schedule for the second installment of emergency aid in May “, says the note.

“Everyone who is eligible under the law will receive it,” added the Ministry.

