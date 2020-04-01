How are AMLO’s oil plans modified with the new price scenario? Until now, the president has not spoken seriously about the subject, writes Luis Miguel González in El Economista.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

First quarter business: the virus swept

2020 had started with good business prospects: the T-MEC was signed, the peso was strengthening, inflation was under control, no capital flight was registered, the government and the private sector had agreed on an infrastructure investment pact. One fact came out of context: the contraction of the growth of the economy. The picture fell apart in early February, when Covid-19 emerged in a remote province of China.

The balance of the first quarter of the year for business in Mexico (and the world) is a disaster: Pemex’s export oil was quoted yesterday at $ 10.76 a barrel, suffered a drop of 83 percent; the peso, which had cornered the dollar on 18.20, yesterday was quoted at 23.79 (exchange), and the Stock Exchange registered a cumulative drop of 20.64%. Since the crisis known as the tequila effect, in the 90s, such a panorama was not seen. And, finally, we live in a state of sanitary emergency.

Captains in Reform:

Barefoot industry

Those who are watching with great concern how their products accumulate in the wineries are the country’s shoe producers. Due to Covid-19, isolation and closure of establishments are being taken worldwide. And of course, the US is not the exception, which is bad news for the Chamber of the Footwear Industry of the State of Guanajuato (CICEG), which Luis Gerardo González carries.

Just to give you an idea of ​​the impact for this industry, Mexico annually exports around 22 million pairs, of which 82 percent have the United States as a destination. But also, take into account the pressure exerted by Asian footwear in the Mexican market, due to the low costs offered within the country.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

The mathematics of the pandemic

Worldwide, between the date of the first reported patient and the figures in the afternoon of yesterday, when almost 860 thousand cases were reached, 81 days have elapsed. This implies a daily growth rate of 16.9 percent. In Mexico, the rate from February 27, when the first contagion was notified, until yesterday, with 1,215 confirmed cases, is 22.9 percent. If these rates were to continue –I emphasize this assumption–, we would have around 92 million cases in the world at the end of April and 590 thousand cases in Mexico.

Some do not understand that we are in a war against the virus. But, war, literally. It is not a metaphor. Social distancing is the strategy available to us in this war – for the time being – so that the virus is defeated, either because we develop immunity when healing or because the host died. The numbers that I present to you above, and that are terrifying, are the ones that would be presented if we could not change the trend.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Government will indemnify Constellation Brands

Yesterday the staff of Constellation Brands walked down Moneda Street to reach the National Palace and meet President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the party was well armed. At the last minute, he was joined by none other than its global CEO, Bill Newlands. The executive did not contemplate coming, which speaks to concern about his project.

Newlands and company heard the same speech that the Tabasco man at the time said to the builders and investors of the frustrated Texcoco international airport. Exactly the same that the developers of the gas pipelines that the illustrious Manuel Bartlett heard well stop: that the wise people had made the decision and that they will repair the damage. One more.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

AMLO, 2020 is the time to wake up from the oil dream

The fact is that the drop in international prices is a brutal blow to all oil companies in the world, including Pemex. The loss of investment grade is imminent and this will bring problems for the management of a debt close to 110,000 million dollars. The blow will not remain in Pemex. There will be aftershocks for the Mexican government and economy.

Names, Names and … Names, by Alberto Aguilar, in The Economist:

Pharmaceutical sector difficult situation and Cofepris obstacle to export

With the Covid-19 emergency, the deficiencies with which the health sector operates have become evident after the drop in spending in this area in recent years. Although a marginal increase in the budget was approved for 2020, 6.2% that is allocated today as a proportion of GDP is far from sufficient, especially the challenges posed by chronic degenerative diseases.

But also the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled the Popular Insurance for the Insabi, which Juan Antonio Ferrer carries, without a clear strategy and limited resources. Auctions have also been modified to buy medicines, headaches for patients, and not to mention for the pharmaceutical industry that it is not yet adapted. The pandemic that has increased the consumption of some products adds to further narrow the problem of a business that means sales of some 250,000 million pesos, of which the public sector is 29% and the private sector 71 percent.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

IP-AMLO Your healthy distance?

In a moment of health emergency, the relationship between businessmen and President López Obrados has cooled. It all started with the popular consultation to cancel the Constellation Brands investment. And as a colophon. The government did not invite the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Carlos Salazar, to the announcement of a health emergency.

Even the most temperate, like Francisco Cervantes, president of Concamin, raise their voices warning of the risk of an “economic collapse with millions of unemployed”. The Coparmex, in charge of Gustavo de Hoyos, had to make recommendations to its members to start talks with their workers and agree on wages for the month of inactivity. The plenary session of the Business Coordinating Council, chaired by Carlos Salazar, asked to postpone the payment of taxes.