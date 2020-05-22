The federal government will announce tomorrow a new line of credit from the Institute of the National Fund for the Consumption of Workers (Fonacot), which can also be accessed by waiters and taxi drivers, reported President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Read: Hot Sale: tips to take care of your money and buy insurance

At a morning press conference this Thursday, the federal president said that on Friday the details of the new program will be announced to counter the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow a new Fonacot line of credit will be unveiled for workers. It is considering including taxi drivers and waiters, yes, they came, “he said.

Read: Declare to the Treasury, even if you do not have to pay

Read: 1.3 million lost jobs will be added in June

“What we are doing is solving the registry and the patterns; merchants, street vendors, everyone, tomorrow we are going to report that and we are pending,” he added.

In addition, he pointed out that this Friday the authorities will be at the morning conference who during the contingency are in charge of dispersing resources to support people in the midst of the epidemic.

“It is going to report on how many credits have been delivered and it is quite a bit of funds being injected, but tomorrow there will be a report of what has been done, from April to here: how many credits to family businesses, both in the sector formal as in the informal sector, how many credits to small companies that have workers in social security, how many credits to carriers, public servants, Infonavit, housing, Fovissste, “said López Obrador.

This Thursday, a group of waiters protested for the third time outside the National Palace to demand financial support in the absence of work due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

.