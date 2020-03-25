López Obrador explained that his administration will grant one million loans of 25,000 pesos each, 500,000 for the informal economy and 500,000 for the formal economy.

“We are going to give small businesses a million credits, in addition to the nearly 500 thousand that are being delivered in the batches for well-being, ”said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, detailing the support plan for the country’s small and medium-sized companies.

From the National Palace, he explained the difference between the welfare sessions and the help that will be given in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Regarding the first, the federal president indicated that these grant 6,000, 10,000, and up to 20,000 pesos.

“In general, it is an informal economy, it is for those who seek life as best they can. Those are 500 thousand for this year. What’s more, we consider that this program will finish delivering everything for August, ”he said.

Regarding the second support, which will be additional, he indicated that in total it will be one million credits of 25 thousand pesos each.

“Five hundred thousand for the informal economy and 500 thousand for the formal economy. This is a first stage ”, he specified.

“We are talking about an investment of 25 billion pesos. The delivery mechanics is to look for the same mechanism of the welfare sessions, with nothing more than the support of Nacional Financiera, which will fulfill this function, ”he added.

He explained that They will be three-year credits with a three-month grace period. The interest rate that they will manage will be the one established by Banco de México, which is at 6.5 percent per year.

“The 25 thousand are delivered, they do not pay in the three months and they begin to pay, on average, a thousand pesos a month until they finish paying the 25 thousand,” he said.

“The selection will be made. With what criteria? When the censuses for the welfare programs were lifted, they registered to apply for credit, it was one of the most notorious demands, around 3 million applicants. We have a reserve there, of those 3 million have already been served with the batches, we calculate a million and from there the selection will be made looking for them to be humble, hard-working people, to be a small business, owners of small inns, taqueros, taxi drivers, who enter the formal economy or there are many who have no formality, but live on their work, “he added.

And for large companies?

“Clarify that 90 percent of formal jobs are generated by small ones, that is, SMEs. Large companies are highly developed in technology, it is capital intensive, but not necessarily labor-intensive, processes are more automated, “he said.

However, he said that This economy will be supported by not increasing taxes, energy, or allowing corruption.

The President also reiterated that Tax payments will not be postponed.

“Not that, the neoliberal model no longer applies. It is not the same recipe … The weak, the poor, the needy are protected first, there will no longer be what happened with Fobaproa, that a crisis arrives and not only is it not protected, but they are allowed to plunder Those from above and pass the bill to all Mexicans, private debts are converted into public debt, “he said.

“Reduction in the payment of taxes, no. On the contrary, what we are looking for is for those who did not pay and still remain unpaid to pay taxes, and believe that they are going to pay it because they have and do not pay, they were badly used to it. It is not a small thing, this did not happen in other countries. Large companies, banks did not pay, their taxes were forgiven and that is why they are angry, “he concluded.