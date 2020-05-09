In the midst of the economic crisis -which could mean a drop in GDP of up to 13% this year, according to GDP-, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that the Executive will work with unions and employers in a social agreement for job creation. Sanchéz assures that the pact will be “up to the challenge” that the pandemic of the coronavirus.

“We must count on the crucial contribution of the social agents, with whom we will draw up a social agreement for job creation,” Sánchez said during the press conference Saturday from the Palacio de la Moncloa.

In this sense, he has described as an “extraordinary example of dialogue” the agreement reached yesterday between unions and employers to expand the extension of Temporary Employment Regulation Records (ERTE).

“It is the best message we can send to society and to the European Union,” he acknowledged, stressing that “this is what all Spanish citizens have demanded since the start of the pandemic.”

For this reason, it has highlighted the need to tackle «large transformations to achieve economic recovery and job creation ”, he assured, while reminding that his Government has implemented for the first time emergency measures such as the moratorium on rents, taxes, the expansion of the social bonus, the activation of the ERTEs, among others.

In addition, the Prime Minister has reiterated that the only way to get out of this crisis is the unity of all parties. “To achieve this, unity between employers and workers is necessary, as well as that of the administrations and the opposition with the pacts for social and economic reconstruction that the majority of society demands,” he said.

“We know that we have an arduous task ahead, to achieve it it is essential that we do not waste any energy, because we will emerge from this crisis sooner and stronger”, he stressed.

European aid “is not a rescue”

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has also said that the loans of 540,000 million euros that the Eurogroup will mobilize to help countries face the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic “are not bailouts”, but lines of credit so that the affected countries can give a common response to this challenge.

In a telematic appearance made this Saturday from the Moncloa Palace, Sánchez pointed out that the Spanish Government has defended a common response from all European partners, which for the moment has been materialized in a short-term measure such as the provision of These 540,000 million, but believes that more measures need to be articulated in the medium and long term.

Specifically, the European bailout fund (MEDE) will give up to 240,000 million in lines of credit to the Member States, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will mobilize 200,000 million in business loans and the anti-unemployment fund proposed by the European Commission will make other European governments available 100,000 million to finance measures such as the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE).

This is not a ransom. They are lines to give a common response to a pandemic that affects the whole of the European Union, “Sánchez stressed.

On the other hand, with regard to the ICO guarantee lines authorized by the Government for a maximum amount of 100,000 million euros to support companies, SMEs and the self-employed, from which 40,000 million have been released for the moment in the first two lines and Another 24,500 million in another to be articulated in the coming days, Sánchez has remarked that it constitutes an “unprecedented extraordinary effort” by society as a whole to maintain the productive fabric.

He has detailed that until Wednesday, May 6, 298,971 operations had been registered for a total amount of almost 40,000 million of guaranteed financing, and in 98% of the cases of the operations have been with SMEs and the self-employed.