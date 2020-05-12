President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He assured that this Wednesday he will announce the plan to return to the “new normal”, which will explain which municipalities are without infections and which are most affected and thereby make a proposal to reopen economic and social activities. and academics, suspended by the pandemic of coronavirus.

“The pandemic is offensive, but we are very aware, we are on call, Tomorrow we are going to announce the plan to return to the new normality, and this is going to expose how many municipalities are without contagion, which are the most affected and from that a proposal will be made for the return, I stress, to the new normal. “

In his press conference at the National Palace, the head of the Executive explained that It is not a return to “normality”, but to a new normality because reality has already changed and it is another.

“We have to start a new stage, with other procedures, other methods, with other attitudes, with other behaviors, but we are already going to return to the new normal.”

Previously, President López Obrador said that of the almost 2,500 municipalities in the country, 1,000 have cases of COVID-19, approximately 1,100 others who have no cases, but are neighbors of those who do have cases, and there are about 300 or 400 that are clean, that is, that neither the neighboring municipalities have cases.

“And this coincides with the indigenous communities, for example, of those 300 or 400 municipalities, most are the municipalities of Oaxaca; I can tell you that the entire Sierra Norte, Sierra Juárez, is practically clean of contagion, very few municipalities in Oaxaca , and so other regions, “he said.

