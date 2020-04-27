The return of national competitions, which are paralyzed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, is already beginning to stay on the horizon. In a press conference this Monday, the special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos Alexandre da Costa, stated that the Federal Government has been talking with clubs to plan the resumption of competitions.

“We need to play football, we need to reopen bars and restaurants, we need to reopen industries that have been closed,” said Special Secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy (Press Release)

– We are talking with the CBF and the clubs to ensure that the protocols are adequate so that we have time to implement. But what we can say is that it will be soon. The Brazilian people are at home, want to watch their football game, the championships have to continue. Obviously, as soon as the conditions are right, they will continue – he said, still avoiding putting forward a start date.

Another sector that Costa said he could reopen soon is that of bars and restaurants. In your eyes, it is time for the country to maintain its productivity.

– We need production. We need to play football, we need to reopen bars and restaurants, we need to reopen industries that were closed, we need to start producing again – he said, stressing:

– Always putting health first. But by ensuring that living conditions are also preserved. And football is an example. Always in a planned way, following protocols and without putting people’s health at risk – he added.

The special secretary also explained that football matches will be surrounded by health care.

– The idea is not to have a big sporting event, because the gates will be closed. So, it is an event with relatively few people. It will not be open to the population, it will be a private, restricted event – he said.

Then he detailed how the procedure tends to be at each match:

– Our main concern is with health, following protocols to also preserve the health of the players, the linesman, the masseuses. There will be a protocol with tests, including for journalists – he declared.

The State and Regional Championships were paralyzed about a month ago, after a request to suspend competitions across the country. Roraimense was the last to beat the hammer in terms of stopping the competition.

The Amazonnse Championship had its rounds canceled and was considered closed by the local Federation.

