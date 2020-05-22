Government supported 49% of 2019 Mexican movies

Of the 216 films that were made in the country last year, 105 of them, 49 percent, had some government support, As the Eficine, Fidecine, the Foprocine or university resources, points out the Statistical Yearbook of Mexican Cinema 2019, published this Friday by the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE), a document that also indicates that 94 were first operas.

Among the 2019 films, the following stand out: “The devil between the legs”, by Arturo Ripstein, whose release this year was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic; “Nudo Mixteco”, by Ángeles Cruz, which is a portrait of the sexuality of indigenous women; and “Uzi” by Pepe Valle, which focuses on an old man mired in remorse at having been a hitman during his youth. The average production cost amounted to 17.2 million pesos.

The document also points out that there is still a fairly wide gender gap in the national industry: only 44 films, 20 percent, were directed by women; some examples are “Season of the field”, by Isabel Vaca; “Santa Bárbara, by Anais Prieto; “To not return”, by Janette López; and “The neighbors”, by Diana Cardozo. In 2018, 47 were registered.

However, female talent increased in other film areas: 64 screenwriters were documented (53 in 2018), 92 production companies (88 in 2018) and 34 cinematographers (IMCINE started this record just last year).

It may interest you: “No manches Frida 2” and “Mirreyes vs Godínez”, the highest grossing films of 2019

Asismo, the Yearbook highlights that there is still a centralization of the national industry: 42.6 percent (92) of the films were made in Mexico City, which is followed by far by states like Jalisco, Baja California, Oaxaca, the State from Mexico and Sonora, with a percentage of 12, 4.6, 4.6, 4.2 and 3.7, respectively.

2019 was also a good year in the production of feature films, 618 were recorded, 65 more than in 2018; However, last year’s figure does not exceed that of 2012, since 622 were shot then.

In the period 2018-2019, a total of 49 series were made, 29 of which were produced or co-produced by any streaming platform, such as “Crónicas del taco” (Netflix), “Hernán” (Amazon), “La casa de the flowers ”(Netflix), and“ Crime Story: Colosio ”(Netflix), to name a few.

THE MOST WANTED

The premieres of 2019 in Mexican territory, both national and foreign, amounted to 454, which attracted a total of 341 million attendees at cinemas; of which 96 percent went to see commercial tapes, being the top 10 of American origin, heading the list “Toy Story 4”, which brought together an audience of 25.2 million. In contrast, the most viewed local premiere was “No manches Frida 2”, with 6.6 million, while 53 of the films shown barely totaled 79,000 views.

1: “Toy Story 4”

Attendees: 25.2 million

Collection: 1,375.5 mp

2: “Avengers: Endgame”

Attendees: 24.8 million

Collection: 1,474 mp

3: “The Lion King”

Attendees: 18.04 million

Collection: 995.8 mp

4: “Joker”

Attendees: 15.06 million

Collection: 856.9 mp

5: “Aladdin”

Attendees: 11.6 million

Fundraising: 627.9

6: “Captain Marvel”

Attendees: 11.5 million

Collection: 642 mp

7: “Spider-Man: away from home”

Attendees: 10.8 million

Collection: 611.1 mp

8: “Frozen 2”

Attendees: 9.9 million

Collection: 525.8 mp

9: “Maleficent: mistress of evil”

Attendees: 9.3 million

Collection: 500 mp

10: “How to train your dragon 3”

Attendees: 8 million

Collection: 402.2 mp

TOP 5 MOST VIEWED MEXICAN TAPES:

1: “Don’t stain Frida 2”

Attendees: 6.6 million

Collection: 329.3 mp

2: “Mirreyes against Godínez”

Attendees: 4.5 million

Collection: 238.6.2 mp

3: “Everyone falls”

Attendees: 2.6 million

Collection: 136 mp

4: “Sweet family”

Attendees: 2.2 million

Collection: 112.6 million pesos

5: “My best friend’s wedding”

Attendees: 1.8 million

Collection: 100.1 mp

ntb

Latest posts by Raúl Campos