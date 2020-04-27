The government is studying an investment of 20 billion reais from the Treasury in the Guarantee Fund for Investments (FGI) of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to boost credit to medium-sized companies in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, but awaits the outcome of the negotiations on aid to states to find out how much they can actually commit, said three knowledgeable sources.

10/15/2010 REUTERS / Bruno Domingos

Photo: .

With the measure, the government hopes to reach some sectors that have not yet received help and are being hit hard by the halt in activities, such as tourism companies and medium-sized bars and restaurants, for example.

For every 1 reais placed in the fund, the account is that the credit is leveraged by 5 reais. With an injection of resources of this size in FGI, the expectation is that 100 billion reais will be offered by financial institutions to these companies, which have faced difficulties in taking out loans in the face of increased risk aversion by banks, which fear default ahead.

Today, the FGI has around 1.2 billion reais in cash and the measure under analysis by the government foresees the easing of its rules for loans.

Currently, the fund guarantees up to 80% of the transaction value. The economic team is studying how to reach up to 95% of this amount depending on the size of the company – the smaller the business, the greater the guarantee by the government, so that credit can flow especially to those who face more difficulties today to hire it.

“As the question of aid to subnationals, financing to states and municipalities is being discussed in Congress, the Treasury needs to understand how big the account will be for him (before making the decision),” said one of the sources.

This Monday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes met with Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), precisely to discuss the project to help governors and mayors.

The text on the subject, which was approved by the Chamber, provided for full compensation by the Federal Government, for six months, of all lost revenues with ICMS (state tax) and ISS (municipal tax), which was considered a blank check by Minister Paulo Guedes.

The bill was estimated at more than 80 billion reais considering a 30% decrease in taxes, but as the collection behavior is surrounded by uncertainties, in practice the Treasury would have to bear the transfer regardless of its size ahead.

In a counterproposal, Guedes’ team suggested a direct transfer of 40 billion reais to a three-month window.

This afternoon, the Ministry of Economy promised “for soon” details of the new program via FGI and said that the government is still studying whether the billing limit for companies that may benefit from the guarantee will be 10 million reais or 300 million reais.

For large companies, with revenues above R $ 300 million per year, a syndicate of banks – coordinated by BNDES and formed by Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Santander and Itaú – is working on structuring private relief solutions, with public sector support. Initially, companies in the aviation, automotive, non-food retail, sugar and alcohol and electricity sectors will be included.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

