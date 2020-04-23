BRASÍLIA – To stimulate the granting of credit and to face the coronavirus pandemic, the government is studying to expand the resources of guarantee funds, among them the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI). In a meeting with industry representatives this Thursday, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the fund’s resources could be increased to around R $ 15 billion, according to what Estadão / Broadcast found out.

This type of fund is used as collateral by a borrower with the bank. This reduces the risk of the transaction, since if the borrower fails to pay, the fund covers part or all of the payment due. In the case of FGI, management is carried out by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The fund currently has about R $ 1.2 billion and is used as collateral in loans mainly for investments. But it could receive new contributions from the National Treasury and finance other credit lines under study by the government, such as loans for medium-sized companies, with revenues between R $ 10 million and R $ 360 million.

Guedes spoke on Thursday, 23, for about an hour with representatives from various sectors of the industry, by videoconference. According to participants, the central theme of the meeting was the lack of credit. The minister agreed that, despite measures taken by the government and the Central Bank, such as reducing the compulsory deposit (resources that banks need to leave at the BC), the money is not reaching the end.

The assessment of businessmen and the government is that financial institutions are holding the money for fear of default by borrowers in the face of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, Guedes asked the team for further actions to end the “pooling” of money in banks. According to participants, he stressed the need to expand mechanisms that guarantee that the funds are, in fact, lent, and said that one of those being studied is the expansion of deposits in guarantee funds.

The idea is that, by increasing the guarantee, the government assumes the risks of financing and, without fear of default, banks will start to lend more.

The expansion of the FGI pleased businesspeople, who had been asking for it even before the coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting, industrialists exposed the difficulties of different sectors. Representatives of the pharmaceutical industry complained about the freezing of the drug readjustment. The transformation industry has shown the fear that, with Brazilian factories stopped and China resumed, Chinese products will gain even more participation in the Brazilian market.

The businessmen also said that, although positive, the postponement in the payment of taxes without credit will not be enough because, in two or three months, companies will have to pay these and new taxes.

