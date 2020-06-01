In addition to the covid-19 pandemic, the federal government is concerned with the control of urban pests and vectors in facilities of the Presidency of the Republic. To resolve infestations, the government launched on Monday (1st) a call for services, estimated at R $ 153,315 thousand, which includes the removal of pigeons, bats, rats and bees from the Palácio da Alvorada, where President Jair Bolsonaro lives with his family, and the Palácio do Jaburu, home of the Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, among other addresses.

The idea is to apply pesticides every three months, for a year. The Presidency argues that the outsourcing of this service is necessary “due to the large flow of people, the need to provide full conditions for safety, health and habitability of the Agency”.

The hiring also aims to eliminate the “undesirable presence of insects and harmful animals in general, aiming to offer an environment with due asepsis and pleasant for the good performance of the activities performed”.

The service includes sanitary control against insects such as ants, cockroaches, scorpions, mosquito larvae, fleas, termites, lice, bedbugs, ticks, arachnids, among others.

In addition to the palaces in which Bolsonaro and Mourão live, buildings such as the Planalto Palace, where the president and some ministers, the Official Residence of Granja do Torto, used sporadically by the president, and other facilities that accommodate bureaucracy and logistics, should be demolished. of the Presidency of the Republic.

