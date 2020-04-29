This is the most anticipated speech of the week. This Tuesday at 3 p.m., Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present to the deputies the national deconfinement plan, drawn up with his team, the various ministries, and many specialists. But the head of government should not yet “liberate” the world of professional football. Competitions, starting with Ligue 1, should not be allowed to resume until August.

During a working meeting, on April 17, the Sports Ministry had said it wanted to see professional and high-level athletes resume “the path of training” from May 11, start date of deconfinement. With, one could imagine, a resumption of championships and competitions in the following weeks. This proposal does not seem to have been accepted by the Prime Minister.

A definitive end to the season? A conclusion in the fall?

If it is confirmed, the government decision will not be without consequence for French football. Ideally, UEFA hoped that the various European championships could be completed in early August, to devote this month to the conclusion of the Champions League and the Europa League. Such a program is in fact impossible to respect in France. Several other scenarios are now possible: a definitive end to the Ligue 1 season, which would have the advantage of clarity, and the disadvantage of costing clubs very dearly, or a season which would end, for example, from September, at the end of the calendar year. A second option that would also upset the calendar for the following season, or even the one after.

At the moment, nothing has been decided, nothing has been acted upon. Note that a telephone meeting must take place this Tuesday, before the speech of Edouard Philippe, between the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, the president of the FFF Noël Le Graët, and the president of the League Nathalie Boy de la Tour.