BRASILIA – The Ministry of Infrastructure sent this Wednesday, 13th, to the Federal Audit Court (TCU) the project for the concession of stretches of the BR-163 / MT, BR-163 / PA and BR-230 / PA highways. The segment connects Sinop (MT) to the ports of Miritituba, in the municipality of Itaituba (PA), where a large part of the grain harvest in northern Mato Grosso is drained through the Tapajós River waterway to the sea ports of Santarém (PA) and Santana (AP), remembers the folder.

The concession has a 10-year term and involves 970 km, passing through 13 municipalities in both states. The section will be won by those who present the lowest fare value, that is, take the one that offers the highest discount in the reference value, closed at R $ 8.97 every 100km.

The forecast is R $ 1.89 billion in private investment and an additional R $ 1.02 billion in operating costs and expenses. According to the ministry, an additional 35 km of track, 30 km of marginal roads, 173 km of extension and 187 accesses will be implemented, including a new entrance to the ports of Miritituba.

“Our main intention is to reduce the Brazil cost, ensuring greater competitiveness for our production. Only with the completion of the paving to the ports of Miritituba, we were able to reduce the cost of freight by 25%. The concession is now a second step in this strategy. We are going to improve the quality of the flow through the private initiative. And this also gives us the opportunity to focus on public resources where there is no attractiveness for the private investor “, said Minister Tarcísio de Freitas through a note released by the portfolio.

The contract provides for some news. Among them, the rule that the inclusion of works and other contractual changes will be concentrated in five-year reviews. There is also a provision for a tripartite agreement, whereby funders will have the possibility of direct access to information regarding contractual compliance.

