The Special Secretariat for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy (Sepec) launched a public call to select a private company or civil society organization that wants to enter into a partnership with the federal government to develop actions aimed at the productive sector to face the crisis generated by the new coronavirus. The announcement is published in the Official Gazette (DOU) of this Wednesday, 22. The deadline for submitting proposals starts on April 27 and ends on May 26, and the final selection result comes out on June 9.

Sepec is one of the bodies in the structure of the Ministry of Economy responsible for formulating policies to increase the productivity and competitiveness of Brazilian companies.

The notice informs that the Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT) to be signed should answer these three questions: 1) What is the impact by sector, size of companies and other indicators, in other countries, given the context of the pandemic cycle ?; 2) What are the portfolio of economic stimuli and economic protection activities that different countries have taken ?; and 3) What are the examples of dashboards, data collection models and analysis of key indicators that can be leveraged to strengthen analytical capabilities in real time?

The work proposal must also include mapping and identifying risks in the ventilator supply chain due to the covid-19 pandemic, continuous monitoring of the activities foreseen in the work plan and identification, based on international experiences, of possibilities and tools for stimulus (e.g., communication) to the sectors most affected.

According to the announcement, the partnership will not involve the transfer of financial resources. Sepec will only provide physical and technological infrastructure (room and computers) for the development of the project.