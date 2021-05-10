Government says tax reform could be delayed if economy has not recovered

The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, presents the components on taxation, the fight against tax fraud and the effectiveness of public spending included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, pointed out this Monday that the approval of the tax reform could be delayed beyond what is included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan in 2023 if the economic growth prior to the pandemic, although this is unlikely to happen.

“The tax reform will always be conditional on economic recovery,” said the minister at a press conference to present the components on taxation, the fight against tax fraud and the effectiveness of public spending included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

As explained by Montero, there is no collection figure committed to Brussels on the tax reform for the year 2023, but there is an objective of gradually reducing the difference of 7.7 points of GDP of tax pressure that Spain has with the average of the euro zone. “There is no commitment of figures, nor has any commitment of figures been required until the conclusions of the experts have been seen,” said the head of the Treasury.

Nor have they committed to Brussels or to eliminate the diesel discount or the reduced VAT rates, according to Montero, who referred at all times to the recommendations made by the Committee of Experts.

The Executive’s forecast is that the prepandemic GDP figures will recover at the end of 2022, so the fiscal measures contemplated are planned for 2023, despite the fact that it coincides with the holding of general elections.

“Everything is based on the forecasts of growth figures. If we do not reach the recovery figures, the entire calendar will be mobilized & aac …

