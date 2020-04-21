SAO PAULO – The Ministry of Health announced on Monday, 20, that it intends to apply 46.2 million tests of the new coronavirus across the country, but did not say when these tests will be applied. The plan comes up against ability to find whoever provides them, given the difficulty of manufacturing the exams and the strong dispute for the product on the international market, according to experts. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) also announced this Monday that it will produce 11 million molecular tests, but the delivery will be made in installments to the ministry, until the month of September.

Mass testing is considered one of the most effective measures to identify the advance of the virus and create control strategies. One of the countries that adopted this model is South Korea, pointed out as an example of success by the World Health Organization. The Brazilian government initially rejected the possibility of large-scale tests, but started to predict this model since the end of the month. past.

Of the total tests that the government intends to apply, 24.2 million are RT-PCR (biology, of the most accurate type) and 22 million rapid tests (serology). According to the ministry, more than 2 million rapid tests have already been distributed to the states, all donated by Vale. To be able to fulfill the promise, the ministry issued a public call for tenders to acquire an additional 12 million rapid tests. Proposals must be sent to the folder by Wednesday, the 22nd.

Regarding molecular biology tests, the ministry says it has sent 524,296 thousand units to the Central Public Health Laboratories (LACENs) across the country. The amount is part of the acquisitions already delivered to the Ministry of Health by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation – Fiocruz (161.704), Institute of Molecular Biology of Paraná – IBMP (62.592) and a donation from Petrobrás (300 thousand).

The government claims to have purchased 10 million RT-PCR tests from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO / WHO). “The forecast is that about 500 thousand tests will start arriving next week and then, about 800 thousand each week”, informed the Ministry of Health.

Fiocruz reported that it will go from producing around 60,000 tests in March to 1.2 million tests in April and 2.4 million in May. “From June to September, 2 million tests will be produced per month, totaling, since the beginning of the supply, a delivery of 11 million molecular tests to the Ministry of Health”.

