On Thursday, the Ministries of Health and Justice and Public Security revoked a decree issued by former ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Sergio Moro that allowed the detention of people who did not comply with specific quarantines to contain the progress of the coronavirus, and issued a new one. document that points out the full right to fundamental freedoms.

The new ordinance, signed by the current ministers André Mendonça (Justice and Public Security) and Eduardo Pazuello (interim in Health), puts into practice a position publicly defended by President Jair Bolsonaro against the arrest of people who breached social isolation orders decreed by governors and mayors.

Contrary to social isolation, which claims to be worse than the coronavirus itself due to the economic impact, Bolsonaro has been waging a war with governors who imposed remoteness measures to contain the advance of Covid-19, which has left more than 25,000 dead in the country .

The president dismissed Mandetta from the Ministry of Health in March precisely because the minister was publicly in favor of isolation, and last month he complained about the silence of the then Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, in the face of arrests of people who breached the quarantines. Moro resigned in April and accused the president of trying to interfere politically in the PF.

The new interministerial decree published in the Federal Official Gazette on Thursday emphasizes that the full right to dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms must be ensured, even in measures adopted in the pandemic.

“The measure also takes into account news of possibly abusive arrests by citizens, which cannot be agreed by federal authorities,” the Ministry of Justice and Public Security said in a statement.

The ministry added that, despite the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) that gave the power to States and municipalities to determine their own measures to contain the coronavirus, “there are limits that should not be exceeded, as provided for in international treaties and in national law “.

