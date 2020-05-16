Spanish Health Authorities rejected this Friday for the second time that the Community of Madrid begins the first phase of misconduct

The Ministry of Health Spanish rejected this Friday, for the second time, that the Community of Madrid begin the first phase of deconfusion, although it may implement “some measures” to relieve the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

According to a press conference, the spokesman for Health for the pandemic, the epidemiologist Fernando Simón, “The evolution (of the pandemic) has been very good”, but it is a community that suffered “the hardest part of the pandemic” and that influences its evolution.

The Madrid’s community It had already requested to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation last week, but the Ministry of Health rejected it, alleging the lack of early detection mechanisms of the COVID-19 in the population, among other causes.

The Ministry of Health today he rejected the request of the Community of Madrid, but allowed “some measures” to alleviate the situation in the region, as described by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. Among them, the trade opening without prior appointment, wakes with up to 10 people, or the opening of places of worship with a third of its capacity.

According to Dr. Simon, MadridFurthermore, “it has mobility conditions and communication links with Spain and Europe, which put it in a very particular situation”, which must analyze it “carefully”.

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, criticized this Friday the government Spanish for “not leaving Madrid pass phase ”because the region“ has fulfilled ”and“ is ready ”, while“ businesses are ruined and around 18 thousand jobs are lost every week ”.

In conditions similar to Madrid will be from next Monday the city of Barcelona and its metropolitan area, although in this case, it was a measure that the regional government of Catalonia.

With the measures of lack of confidence that the Ministry of Health took today, 70 percent of Spain is already in the first phase of the unconfinement, a total of 32 million inhabitants.

The other 30 percent, 14 million, correspond to the Madrid’s community, Catalonia, with the Barcelona area, and some areas of Castilla y León, the three regions that report the worst data in recent days, both by number of cases and victims.

Four small Spanish islands, Formentera in Balearics (Mediterranean) and La Gomera, Hierro and La Graciosa in the Canary Islands (Atlantic), enter a new phase of unconfinement, phase 2, due to the low incidence of the pandemic.

With information from EFE