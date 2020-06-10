WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s government opposes a Democratic proposal to extend the $ 600 weekly federal unemployment aid payments approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic beyond July, Labor Secretary Eugene said Tuesday. Scalia.

The delivery of the $ 600, which is in addition to ordinary unemployment assistance, “was the right thing,” Scalia said, but it is no longer necessary because the economy is beginning to recover.

The money, included in a government assistance package decreed in late March, has helped millions of workers stay home and pay their bills, even as the unemployment rate has soared to its highest levels since World War II. World.

The payments expire on July 31 and Democrats are pushing a plan to extend that additional benefit until January.

The largely Democratic House of Representatives approved the proposal last month, but its advance in the Republican-majority Senate is considered unlikely.

Scalia mentioned an unexpectedly optimistic employment report released last Friday.

The Trump administration will “carefully” review the amounts of this pandemic subsidy.

By the end of July, “we expect the economy to be well into the reopening process, with confinement orders issued and millions of Americans free to return to work,” Scalia told the Senate Finance Committee.

Unemployment benefits will continue to be necessary in August and beyond, “but the circumstances under which the additional $ 600 assistance was arranged will have changed,” Scalia said.

Democrats do not agree with that view and say the unemployment rate is likely to continue at record highs at least through the summer.

The jobs report released on Friday shows that unemployment fell in May to 13.3% as reopened businesses started calling millions of workers again at a faster rate than economists had predicted, although the rate of Unemployment is equal to that experienced by the country during the Great Depression.