BRASILIA – The Ministry of Economy published in the Federal Official Gazette an ordinance that regulates the Emergency Benefit of Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm), which will be paid to workers who have reduced hours and wages or contract suspended under the terms of Provisional Measure 936 / 2020. The government issued the MP to try to avoid layoffs during the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government will pay the benefit to the employee regardless of the fulfillment of any vesting period, length of employment and number of wages received.

The rules are valid for employment contracts started until April 1, 2020 and informed in eSocial until April 2, 2020.

According to the government, the program’s investment may reach R $ 51.2 billion. The Ministry of Economy’s projection is that the program will preserve up to 8.5 million jobs, benefiting around 24.5 million workers with a formal contract.

According to the ordinance, the government benefit will not be paid to employees who are not subject to shift control and to those who receive variable remuneration “if the same level of productivity requirement or effective performance of the existing work is verified during the performance of service in a period prior to the proportional reduction of working hours and wages “.

The ordinance confirms that the benefit amount will be calculated with reference to the base amount of unemployment insurance to which the employee would be entitled if he were dismissed and lists the parameters to be followed by salary range, in addition to the respective percentages.

The government will pay these workers a proportion of the amount of unemployment insurance equivalent to the percentage of the wage cut. The compensation will be 25%, 50% or 70% of unemployment insurance, which ranges from R $ 1,045 to R $ 1,813.03.

The suspension of contracts, in turn, can be made for up to two months. In this case, the employee receives full amount of unemployment insurance.

“In order to qualify the employee to receive the BEm, the employer shall inform the Ministry of Economy of the execution of an agreement to reduce working hours and wages or temporarily suspend the employment contract with the employee, within ten days, counted from the date of conclusion of the agreement “, establishes the act.

“The information on the agreement for receiving the BEm must be carried out by the employer exclusively by electronic means, at the address https://servicos.mte.gov.br/bem”, he adds.

