BRASILIA – With a corporate card bill that represents double the number of previous years, the government of Jair Bolsonaro decided to hide even how much he paid in airport fees in the operation that sought 34 Brazilians in the city of Wuhan, in China, in February, when the country Asia was still the epicenter of the coronavirus. Although the president and no one in his family traveled together, the payments were classified as confidential by the Institutional Security Office (GSI).

The trip, made with Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft, was used by the president to justify the increase in the Presidential’s secret spending at the beginning of the year. Since December, the government has ignored a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and refuses to explain how it has used public money via corporate cards. The Presidency has justified, in requests made via the Access to Information Law, that the opening of data and invoices could endanger the safety of the president and family.

As Estadão showed last week, the account from January to April of the cards linked to the Special Secretariat of Administration of the Presidency, which cover the expenses of Bolsonaro and his family, was R $ 3.76 billion, double what they spent , on average, his predecessors in office, Michel Temer and Dilma Rousseff. The day after the report was published, the president said the increase had nothing to do with personal expenses, but was due to the costs of traveling to China, in which three FAB planes linked to the Presidency were used. On the same day, he published on social media that he paid R $ 739.6 thousand for the rescue operation.

According to the Planalto Palace, the amount refers to fees charged by the airports where the planes landed and the flight’s air commissioner service – feeding the aircraft crew. Asked how much each item represented in the account, he informed that it is not possible to detail the expenses, as they are confidential. The report also questioned the GSI on the basis of which standard these expenditures – which are not linked to the president or his family – were classified as restricted access, but received no response.

Scales

The aircraft used in the rescue operation of Brazilians in China left the air base of Anápolis, in Goiás, and made four stops before reaching Wuhan. With low autonomy compared to commercial planes, the presidential jets stopped in Fortaleza, Las Palmas, which is on the Canary Islands, in the Polish capital, Warsaw, and in the city of Ürünqi, already in Chinese territory.

With the exception of Fortaleza, where FAB aircraft are exempt, fees are charged at all other airports. The value is tabulated and takes into account the aircraft’s permanence time (highest cost), water supply, cleaning, and other services included in the so-called “handling”.

Two presidential Embraer 190 (VC-2) planes were used in the operation, which brought 17 returnees each and two support jets to change the Embraer 135 Legacy 600 (VC-99B) crew, from the Special Transport Group (GTE) fleet – used by ministers and presidents of the Legislative and Judiciary.

Documents from the Air Force Command revealed by Estadão in March showed that the operation cost the public coffers a total of around R $ 4.6 million – a figure that includes expenses with the confinement of Brazilians at the Anápolis base and the estimate based on the “flight hour” “of each aircraft.

